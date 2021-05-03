FAFCE: webinar on “The Family – antidote to loneliness and the pandemic”, to join forces and build new bridges

Loneliness, a great disease of our time, will be the focus of an online meeting organized by the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) on 13 May. The subject is particularly dear to Pope Francis, the organizers explain. As FAFCE President Vincenzo Bassi recently wrote, this disease is “emerging so drastically” even in families. “Now more than ever”, Bassi went on to write, “our task is to concretely denounce the existence of loneliness in our continent’s institutional settings by calling everyone’s attention to this reality”. The FAFCE webinar, entitled “The Family – antidote to loneliness and the pandemic”, will offer a series of experiences of solidarity among geographically and culturally distant families. It will serve to “build new bridges between families, so that they can learn from each other’s experiences and join forces to combat loneliness and individualism”. Speaking at the webinar will be Marcela Szymanski (Aid to the Church in Need); Maria Steen (Family Solidarity, Ireland); Jubran Salameh (Equipes Notre Dame, Jordan); and Kalman Daboczi (72 Disciples Movement, Hungary). President Bassi will open the event while Mgr. William Hanna Shomali, auxiliary bishop of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, will deliver the closing remarks. The deadline for registrations is 11 May.