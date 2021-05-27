EU-Japan: “green alliance” to face climate change. Cooperation on Covid, economy and connectivity

Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel (Photo SIR/European Commission)

The EU and Japan entered into “a green alliance” to face climate change and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This was reported in a notice by the EU Council at the end of an online bilateral summit via videoconference, which was attended by the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshilde Suga. Europe and Japan are going to cooperate in the fight against climate change, environmental degradation, the promotion of sustainable economic growth and employment, the achievement of secure energy supplies. “We share the values of multilateralism, democracy and the constitutional law – Michel said –. Our first common priority is to defeat Covid-19 and ensure a sustainable, inclusive recovery”. The leaders adopted “a far-ranging joint statement on global issues, bilateral relations, foreign and security policy”. Discussions also focussed on post-Covid recovery. “Next week, Prime Minister Suga will host the summit about Covax commitments, and hopefully such efforts will help provide adequate resources to vaccinate 30% of the world population by the end of this year”, Michel said. In addition, the leaders discussed digital transition, global economic governance, the implementation of the EU-Japan strategic partnership agreement, partnerships for economy and connectivity, the work completed with the neighbouring countries and, finally, the strategy adopted with India.