United Kingdom: towards a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The Catholic Bishops’ guidelines for Mass and visits to the sick

Wearing a face mask at all times, even if could legally be taken off, and revising the numbers of people that can attend Mass on the basis of the local infection rate. These are some of the guidelines that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales gives to priests, while today the United Kingdom is starting a new phase of the reopening plan that will include the possibility to sit inside bars and restaurants and meet at home even if just up to six people. The Bishops, as well as some famous scientists, encourage people to be cautious. “All churches must always consider the local infection rate”, they write in a release named “Guidance on Phase Three of the Response to Covid-19”, which is the outcome of meetings between British Public Health officers and members of the workgroup commissioned by the Government to take decisions about the virus. After emphasising the importance of keeping sanitising every place and using hand sanitiser, the Bishops suggest: “Some parishes could reach the conclusion that, having complied with all the measures, increasing the number of people coming to church, while reducing the distance from two metres to one metre and reaching a 50% capacity, might be safe”. The sign of peace will still be suspended; while priests, deacons and Eucharistic Ministers can visit their devotees at home again.