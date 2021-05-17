Scotland: Bishops advancing environmental protection. Pastoral letter and launch of Care of Creation Office

The Scottish Bishops’ Conference announced in a statement the creation of a “Care of Creation Office” to help Scottish dioceses and parishes assess their carbon footprint and determine what decisions should be made to achieve carbon neutrality. “God has honoured us by giving humanity the task of being a co-operator in the work of creation. We hope and pray that the meeting of world leaders in Glasgow later this year will bear fruit for our planet”, wrote the Bishops, who also prepared a pastoral letter on the environment that will be read out in parishes on Pentecost Sunday. The pastoral letter was written to mark the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si’”. In their message, the Bishops of Scotland say “the pandemic required us to radically change our lifestyle in order to defeat the virus. Likewise, a radical and sustained change is necessary to end the exploitation of our planet and repair the damage that has been done”. Also, the Bishops recall that Scottish dioceses are divesting from fossil fuel companies and welcome the efforts of the Catholic schools that have registered in the “Laudato Si’ Schools” programme and the “Eco-Congregation” initiative aimed at engaging the faithful in environmental initiatives.