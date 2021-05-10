Sweden: Card. Arborelius, a book on the “mysticism of everyday life” for “God is never far away”

“The mysticism of everyday life” is the title of a book by Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm released by Swedish publisher Veritas today. “A grey routine fills most of our lives”, the cardinal wrote, yet it is “in our daily lives that we encounter God. He is never far away. If He seems absent, it is up to us to seek and find Him at a deeper level”, for “the mystery of our daily lives is bigger than we realize”. The book is a sort of “manual”, the publisher said, and each chapter features a “practical exercise” and a prayer to help us train on this “mystical” journey in everyday life. The goal is to discover the opportunities hidden “in every life situation” so as to open ourselves up to God “who is always ready to meet us in our present”. Born in Switzerland to a Lutheran family in 1949, Anders Arborelius belongs to the Order of Discalced Carmelites. He has been bishop of Stockholm since 1998 and was created cardinal in May 2017. Among other things, he is a member of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches and of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. Since 2020, he is also a member of the Vatican Council for the Economy. He is the author of about twenty books and has led several retreats both in Sweden and abroad.