Romania: Card. Muresan (Greek Catholics), “may the Easter celebration be a new spring of hope embracing the whole of humanity”

“Come, receive the light!”, the priest tells the faithful at the Easter Vigil Mass celebrated in the Byzantine rite. And “the joy of Easter does come from this mysterious call”, Card. Lucian Mureșan, major Archbishop of the Romanian Greek Catholic Church, said in his Easter message. “Just as the women go quickly and joyfully tell the disciples that the Lord is risen, we too have a duty to bring hope to the people we meet and reveal to them the mystery of Jesus’ living presence among us”. But, the cardinal remarked, “there is always a Good Friday before Easter”. “We live in difficult times, marked by suffering and disease. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Good Friday seems to continue, but we know that it will not be greater than the day of the resurrection. The cross, the suffering and the disease surrounding us must be lived in Christ, so that they become precious signs of grace and blessing”. Then his thought went to those “directly affected by the disease and suffering: bishops, priests, men and women religious, doctors and believers, but also those who left this world without even receiving a caress from their loved ones”. The Greek Catholic archbishop invited everyone to offer prayers and help with love, instilling confidence and courage. This year, the Romanian authorities allow the faithful to attend the Easter celebrations, which will also be aired by the public broadcaster TVR. Since the Eastern-Rite Romanian Greek Catholic Church follows the Julian religious calendar, it celebrates Easter on 2 May, together with the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Armenian Church.