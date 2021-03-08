Poland: scouts from “Zawisza” Catholic association invite to daily prayer in St. Joseph’s footsteps

In the run-up to the Feast of St. Joseph, the Polish scouts from the “Zawisza” Catholic association invite everyone to join in the daily reflections based on Pope Francis’ Apostolic Letter “Patris Corde” from 10 to 19 March. The online initiative by the Auxiliary Bishop of Wroclaw, Mgr. Jacek Kiciński, aims to prepare the faithful to celebrate the upcoming feast of Mary’s spouse in a focused way. Every morning, on the YouTube channel of the association, the prelate will share with those interested some considerations about one of the Saint’s most characteristic traits. Fr Mariusz Sobkowiak, in charge of the pastoral care of the Polish scouts and an organiser of the initiative, underlines the importance of the Saint’s Feast also in times of Covid-19. “We invite everyone to join us in the Novena, not just European scouts or members of other scouting associations, but all the faithful who wish to live those March days in the context of the Jubilee Year dedicated to Saint Joseph”, the priest says, stressing that “a few minutes devoted to listening to the Word can help everyone to better live the rest of the day, which is sometimes very difficult”. On 20 March, the day after the Saint’s Feast, the Polish scouts will be holding a special day of prayer for the European Scouting Federation.