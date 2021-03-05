The Church in Europe: a prayer for the victims of the pandemic in Luxembourg, Malta, Moldavia, Scandinavia, Holland and Monaco

In the Principality of Monaco, a prayer will be said for the victims of the pandemic on 11th March, in a celebration officiated by bishop Dominique-Marie David. The celebration is related to the “Eucharistic chain in memory of, and in suffrage for”, those who died these months due to Covid-19, based on the initiative taken by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (Ccee). 26 people died of Covid in Monaco. In the European calendar of the Eucharistic chain, Mass in Monaco (11th March) will come after Mass in Luxembourg: on 7th and 8th March, card. Jean-Claude Hollerich will officiate two Masses (one in Bissen and one in the Cathedral) for the 640 victims of Covid recorded in the archdiocese. In Malta, where 325 people have died of Covid so far, the auxiliary bishop, Galea-Curmi, will officiate Mass on 9th March, a Mass that will also be broadcast on TV. Moldavia’s turn will be on 10th March, then it will be the turn of the Nordic countries, on 11th March, followed by the Netherlands on 12th March.