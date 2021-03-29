EU Commission: a board to listen to and give a voice to young people. Applications until April 26th

“There is no future without young people. It’s high time we gave young people a place that matters: at the decision-making table”. This was stated by the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, as she presented a EU Commission initiative called “Youth Sounding Board”, a board to listen to young people about the way international partnerships should work. The Youth Sounding Board will be composed of 25 young people from different backgrounds, aged 18 to 30 and coming from Africa, Asia, Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean as well as the EU. “For two years – the Commission explains – the members will provide advice to the European External Action Service about a wide range of subjects, such as employment and environmental education, climate change, digitalisation, human rights, democracy, gender, social inclusion and health, as well as culture, art and the media”. As well as providing young people with a platform from where they can influence the European External Action Service, the Youth Sounding Board will try to create networking and sharing opportunities for young people and for youth organisations in Europe and in the partner countries. “From climate change to digitalisation, from education to employment, young people have aspirations and ambitions – the Commissioner said –. They really want to be involved and need to be encouraged and given responsibility”.

Applications can be sent in until April 26th 2021, and more information can be found in the webpage of the project.