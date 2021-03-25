EU: Erasmus+, 28 billion to support mobility and learning. Schinas, “life-changing experience”

The European Commission has today adopted the first annual work programme of Erasmus+ for the 2021-2027 period. With a budget of €26.2 billion (compared to €14.7 billion for 2014-2020), complemented with about €2.2 billion from EU’s external instruments, the “new and revamped programme will fund learning mobility and cross-border cooperation projects for 10 million Europeans of all ages and all backgrounds”. According to the Commission, the programme seeks “to be even more inclusive and to support the green and digital transitions, as set out in the European Education Area. Erasmus+ will also support the resilience of education and training systems in the face of the pandemic”. Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said: “While providing a life-changing experience of mobility and common understanding amongst fellow Europeans, the programme will also help us to deliver on our ambitions for a more fair and greener Europe”. Today’s adoption of the annual work programme paves the way for the first calls for proposals under the new Erasmus+ programme, also published today. “Any public or private body active in the fields of education, training, youth and sport can apply for funding, with the help of Erasmus+ national agencies based in all EU Member States and third countries associated to the programme”.