Conference on the Future of Europe: Executive Board at work to promote citizens’ participation. A digital platform and a Charter of Commitment

The “Executive Board” of the Conference on the Future of Europe has been convened for the first time to supervise the efforts, the process and the organisation of the Conference. Consisting of delegates of the EU Parliament, the EU Council and the EU Commission, in its first meeting (24th March) it has taken its first decisions to “make sure citizens can soon start to make their contribute to the Conference”, a joint note explains: a multilingual digital platform will be available to them. The Board also drew up a “Charter” that those who want to take part in and give their contribution to the Conference, either private citizens or event planners, will have to sign. The Charter lays down the basic rules for participation: respect for European values, respect for other people’s opinions, non-disclosure of fake or hate or commercial contents. The go-ahead to the work of the Conference is also being discussed: Covid permitting, a formal event is expected to be held in Strasbourg on 9th May, Europe Day, and the first plenary Conference should take place the day after. The Board is co-chaired by the Portuguese Minister for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, MEP Guy Verhofstadt and the deputy president of the EU Commission for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica. Delegates of the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs (Cosac), the Committee of the Regions (CoR), the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) and trade unions took part in the first meeting too, as observers.