Terrorism: terrorist attacks in Brussels five years ago. Sassoli (EU Parliament) and Michel (EU Council), a call to “remain united”

“Five years ago, the coward terrorist attacks in Brussels, at the heart of Europe”: this was recalled by the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, on Twitter, earlier today. “In this tragic anniversary, we mourn together with the families of the victims and their loved ones”, he writes on, calling everyone to “remain united against extremism and hatred”. 32 people were killed and over 240 were wounded in the two attacks at the airport of the Belgian capital and in the subway, not far from the headquarters of the institutions, on that 22nd March 2016. The president of the European Council too posts words of remembrance on the web. Charles Michel writes: “Five years ago, Europe was hit at its heart, in Brussels. My thoughts go to the victims’ families”. But he calls everyone to stop a minute: “Let’s take a minute to remember”, because “we must be up to their memory, go on and never forget what unites us. We owe this to them”.