EU Commission: €102 million for reforms in all 27 Member States. Funding for 226 projects focusing on economy, Green Deal and digital transition

226 projects have been approved by the European Commission today in all 27 Member States to “support their efforts in designing and implementing national reforms to enhance growth”. These support actions will be “delivered in the framework of the Technical Support Instrument (TSI) and will have a total budget of €102.6 million for the year 2021 to promote economic, social and territorial cohesion in the European Union”. Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “Reforms are necessary to better the environment for businesses, reinforce the healthcare systems, strengthen social and educational systems and overall enhance the resilience of Member States and stakeholders when facing difficult challenges and global crises”. The TSI is the Commission’s main tool to provide technical support to reforms in the EU. It is part of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 and of the Recovery Plan for Europe. “It builds on the success of its predecessor, the Structural Reform Support Programme – a statement explains -, which since 2017 has provided more than 1,000 technical support projects in all Member States”. “In total, more than 60% of the pre-selected TSI projects for 2021 are related to the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plans, while 30% focus on the Green Deal and 44% on the digital transition”.