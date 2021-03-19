Netherlands: Amsterdam, traditional silent procession turns virtual. “United by digital technologies this year”.

The traditional silent procession through the streets of Amsterdam, held every year in March on a Saturday night, cannot take place in the usual manner this year due to the restrictions in force in the country. Which is why on the night from Saturday 20 to Sunday 21 March, there will be a series of online opportunities, with a Eucharistic celebration streamed live and a video procession, to commemorate the miracle of the Host of 1345. A special programme, also in the online format, has been developed for young people. It will open with a speech by Jesuit Father Jan Stuyt on the theme of listening and a reflection on the life of Father Frans van der Lugt, who died as a martyr in Syria. There will then be workshops, time for the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a guided meditation by chaplain Nars Beemster. Young people will then join in the Mass streamed live from St. Nicholas Basilica in Amsterdam. It will be followed be a virtual video procession. It is “extremely sad that the secular tradition of the Stille Omgang in Amsterdam is interrupted this year”, the organizers wrote. “We hope that the digital event will be instrumental in creating a union and a connection that will make us feel united to one another through Christ”.