Lithuania: Year of the Family, celebrations in all dioceses and translation of the Amoris laetitia into the local language

Lithuania’s families are called to connect on March 19th for the opening event of the Year of the Family that will be taking place in Vatican City. On the same day, bishop Jonas Ivanauskas will officiate Mass in the cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Lord in Kaišiadorys (Kaunas). In all dioceses, bishops will officiate Masses to celebrate the event, as shown by the programme of the initiatives drawn up by the Liietuvos Seimas Centras (Lsc), the network of Lithuanian family centres. On 21st March, the Mass officiated by archbishop Gintaras Grusas in Vilnius will be live-streamed on TV. Streaming of all Masses will however be provided. In addition, on 19th March, the Lithuanian translation of the Amoris laetitia will be published on the LSC website. “Pope Francis would like the Amoris laetitia – a message about the joy of love – to reach all families across the world”, the website states. “So, we call everyone to read the Pope’s Exhortation”.