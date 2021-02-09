EU: new Mediterranean partnership. Five pillars: human development, economy, peace, migration, green transition

“We are determined to work together with our Southern Partners on a new Agenda that will focus on people, especially women and youth, and help them meet their hopes for the future, enjoy their rights and build a peaceful, secure, more democratic, greener, prosperous and inclusive Southern Neighbourhood”. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, highlighted some aspects of the new agenda for the Mediterranean, presented in Brussels today. The new agenda “proposes to join forces in fighting climate change and speeding up the twin green and digital transition and harness their potential, to renew our commitment to shared values, to jointly address forced displacement and migration” and to promote “peace and security in the Mediterranean region”. The agenda focuses on five policy areas: human development, good governance and the rule of law; resilience, prosperity and digital transition (“support resilient, inclusive, sustainable and connected economies that create opportunities for all, especially women and youth”); peace and security; migration and mobility (“jointly address the challenges of forced displacement and irregular migration and facilitate safe and legal pathways for migration and mobility”); and green transition (climate, energy, and environment).