Demographic change: COMECE-FAFCE webinar on “The Elderly and the Future of Europe”

Romana Tomc

“The Elderly and the Future of Europe” will be the focus of a webinar organised by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE). It will investigate the “role” of this increasingly large part of the European population “in a context of pandemic and demographic change”, the organisers explain. The starting point for reflection will be the FAFCE-COMECE joint paper on “Intergenerational solidarity and care in times of demographic change” released in December 2020. Keynote speakers at the webinar on 1 March include Gabriella Gambino, Under-Secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life; MEP Romana Tomc, Co-Chair of the EP Intergroup on Democratic Challenges, Family-Work Life Balance and Youth Transitions; and Ettore Marchetti, European Commission’s Officer for pensions and active ageing. FAFCE President Enzo Bassi will deliver the opening address while COMECE President Card. Jean-Claude Hollerich will be in charge of the closing remarks. The webinar will be moderated by Vatican analyst Andrea Gagliarducci. To participate, please register at fafce.org.