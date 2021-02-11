Russia: the website of the Department for External Relations of the Orthodox Church gets an update and appears in 10 languages

A new portal of the Department for External Relations of the Patriarchate of Moscow, updated in its graphic design and reorganised in its contents, is now available, with its news translated into ten languages (Russian, Ukrainian, English, Greek, German, French, Italian, Serbian, Rumanian and Arabic). “Here, Internet users from different countries will be able to find news about inter-Orthodox, inter-Christian and interreligious relations”, this is written on the Italian page of the website, alongside updates about all the relations and partnerships of the Patriarchate of Moscow in Russia and in the other countries. In the new portal, “another important topic will be the situation created by the Ukrainian schism and the position of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church”. The pages, which contain older materials that have already been translated into other languages, do not host the same news but complete each other. There are also “analytical materials specifically written by authoritative experts and freelance journalist” (a first article, written by Pavel Kuzenkov, PhD in history, discusses the establishment the “Order of Honour” in the Orthodox Churches) and video insights. The portal has been developed with the support of the Foundation for Support to Christian Culture, Science and Education, a Russian institution founded in 2015. It supports the website of the Patriarchate of Moscow, which is available in Russian, Ukrainian, Greek, Moldavian and English.