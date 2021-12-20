Netherlands: “Faith and Profession: a guide to Christian-Muslim dialogue. Interreligious initiative involving Catholics and Islam

The Islamic Platform (INS) and the Catholic Contact Group for Interreligious Dialogue (CIC) have organised five luncheons in the past few months during which Muslims and Catholics in the same profession have discussed the role of faith in their professional practice. Doctors, journalists, politicians, pastors and communications professionals have come to the table to get to know each other and share experiences. A booklet was released based on these interreligious conversations: “Faith and Profession: a guide to Christian-Muslim dialogue”. It is an instrument that provides “guidelines for organising dialogue meetings” and suggests topics for debate. The booklet is available online (in Dutch). Since it was not possible to make an official presentation of the brochure due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the country, a video presentation was posted on the Dutch Bishops’ website. The Catholic Contact Group for Interreligious dialogue (CIC) is chaired by the Auxiliary Bishop of Utrecht, Mgr. Herman Woorts.