Austria: Vienna, “liturgy without barriers” on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a “liturgy without barriers” will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna (on Friday, 3 December, at 12 noon). The Archdiocese of Vienna informed in a statement that the Auxiliary Bishop of Vienna, Franz Scharl, will celebrate a public service organised by people with different kinds of disabilities and their pastors, which will be translated into sign language. “What makes this celebration unique is the fact that people with disabilities are not only present as passive listeners, but they express themselves in an authentic way. They are an important part of the Church and want to help shape it”, said Anamarija Sobocanec-Sostaric, librarian at the Office for the Pastoral Care of People with Intellectual and Multiple Disabilities of the Archdiocese of Vienna, who is organising the event. Henriette Etzenberger, blind from birth and head of Pastoral Care of the Austrian Blind, will read the reading, and people with multiple sclerosis, physical disabilities, visual or hearing impairments, or with Down syndrome will read the intercessions. The celebration will be animated by two musical teams made up of musicians and singers with different kinds of disabilities. All celebrations will be held in compliance with Covid-19 government regulations.