Schengen area: new rules for borders, security and migration. Schinas (Commission), “rapid response to crises”

Ursula von der Leyen e Margaritis Schinas (foto SIR/Commissione europea)

(from Strasbourg) “The refugee crisis of 2015, the spate of terrorist attacks on European soil and the global COVID-19 pandemic have all put the Schengen area under strain”. European countries are worried, populations are frightened: migratory pressures, terrorism and crime, and the pandemic are pushing the EU to focus on security and new closures. This is according to the Vice-President of the European Commission, the Greek Margaritis Schinas, who spoke at a press conference in Strasbourg. “We have a responsibility to shore up Schengen’s governance and make sure Member States – he said – are equipped to ensure a rapid, coordinated and European response to situations of crisis, including where migrants are instrumentalised. With today’s proposals, we will fortify this ‘crown jewel’ so emblematic of our European way of life”. The Commission is therefore proposing updated rules aimed at strengthening the “governance of the Schengen area”. The changes will “bring greater EU coordination and better equip Member States to deal with emerging challenges when managing both the EU’s common external border and internal borders within the Schengen area”. The situation at the border between Belarus, Poland and the Baltic States, as well as boat arrivals across the Mediterranean and the “Balkan route”, are also part of this proposal, which will now be submitted to the other co-legislators: Parliament and Council.