Poland: Day dedicated to John Paul II on Sunday. Message from Bishops, “great challenges for humanity looking for a foundation for life”

“43 years after the inauguration of John Paul II’s pontificate”, “some of the concerns and fears experienced by men and women have changed”, the Polish Bishops stated in their pastoral letter issued to mark the 21st Day of Pope John Paul II, celebrated by the Church in Poland on Sunday, 10 October. “Today we are witnessing human suffering all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic”, but the whole of humanity “has to face many other tragedies” such as “hunger, natural disasters, the loss of one’s home, forced migration, human trafficking, addictions and loneliness”, the prelates wrote. Their letter also refers to other “global threats such as armed conflicts, environmental pollution, the loss of moral sense, and the misuse of new technologies”. “Faced with a rapidly changing reality, people are constantly looking for a foundation on which to base their lives”, the Bishops remarked, stressing that “for St John Paul II this one foundation is Jesus Christ” and “Jesus Christ is the most complete answer to all questions concerning man and his destiny”.

In the final part of their letter, the Bishops stressed the importance of teaching religion in schools since lessons “are often the only opportunity to introduce the person of Jesus to children and young people”. This seems all the more relevant and important considering the growing number of “voices” in the Polish civil society “opposing” that teaching. At the end of their message, the Bishops invited the faithful to actively contribute to the work of the “Opera del Nuovo Millennio” foundation which helps 2,000 young students a year to achieve set objectives while also perpetuating the memory of the Polish Pope. A fundraising in support of the foundation will be held in every parish to mark the Pope’s Day.