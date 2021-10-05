EU Commission: strategy on “combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life” presented. Von der Leyen, “a step change”

The European Commission has today presented the first European strategy aimed at “combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life”. “With antisemitism worryingly on the rise, in Europe and beyond, the strategy sets out a series of measures articulated around three pillars”, the Commission explained: to prevent all forms of antisemitism; to protect and foster Jewish life; and to promote research, education and Holocaust remembrance. The strategy “proposes measures to step up cooperation with online companies to curb antisemitism online, better protect public spaces and places of worship, set up a European research hub on contemporary antisemitism and create a network of sites where the Holocaust happened”. These actions “will be reinforced by the EU’s international efforts to lead the global fight against antisemitism”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Today we commit to fostering Jewish life in Europe in all its diversity. We want to see Jewish life thriving again in the heart of our communities. This is how it should be. The strategy we are presenting today is a step change in how we respond to antisemitism. Europe can only prosper when its Jewish communities feel safe and prosper”.