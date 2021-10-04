Brexit: Frost (United Kingdom), “we cannot wait for an answer from the EU forever, we are ready to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol”

“We cannot wait for an answer from the EU forever, and we are ready to invoke article 16, allowing us to start changing the Northern Ireland Protocol as we need”. Speaking to the meeting of the Conservative Party in Manchester, Lord Frost, British negotiator for Brexit agreements, launched a new challenge to the European Union. “The agreements we made are unravelling even faster than we feared”, said Frost. And he added: “We are waiting for the EU to give a formal answer to our proposals but, as far as I understand it, it will not happen”. The Northern Ireland Protocol was signed by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, late last year, when Great Britain agreed with the EU on the terms of its exit from the single market, but on several occasions the British government had postponed the enforcement of rules on goods, laying down that Northern Ireland should still be part of the EU. If the British government enforces article 16, which allows it to suspend some parts of the Protocol, as threatened by Lord Frost, the EU might respond with legal proceedings. An infringement procedure against the suspension of such Protocol had already been started a year ago but it was stayed in late July. According to the British newspaper “Telegraph”, in the next few days the British Government will propose to the European Union to make some legal amendments to the Protocol.