EU Commission: 2022 will be the European Year of Youth. Von der Leyen, “it will encourage young people to become active citizens”

The EU Commission has adopted the proposal to make 2022 the European Year of Youth. “During the year, the EU Commission, other EU institutions and Member States will organise various events also in light of the proposals made by young people during the initiatives of the Conference on the Future of Europe”. Thus a spokesperson for the Commission announced the adoption of the proposal to hold a European Year of Youth, which was put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union address last September. “The initiative will encourage young people to become active citizens and to develop professional and personal skills through the opportunities provided by the EU”, the spokesperson said. A survey dedicated to the initiative will be launched in the coming days on a youth portal. During the events, young people will discuss the priorities highlighted in the Youth Goals, such as equality and inclusion, sustainability, mental health and well-being, and quality employment. Young people from outside the EU will also be involved. The Commission calls on Member States to appoint a national coordinator responsible for organising their participation in the European Year of Youth. “From climate to social to digital, young people are at the heart of our policymaking and political priorities”, von der Leyen said. “We vow to listen to them, as we are doing in the Conference on the Future of Europe, and we want to work together to shape the future of the European Union”. The Commission is also publishing a report on the situation of young people in terms of education, employment, and civic and political participation.