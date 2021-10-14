Council of Europe: 60th anniversary of the Social Charter. Protecting the rights of elderly people, children, immigrants and disabled people

The right to work, housing, health, education, social protection and the right to use social services. The European Social Charter celebrates its 60th anniversary “as the guardian of fundamental economic and social rights”, as explained by the Council of Europe in a notice. The Charter and the European Convention on Human Rights “are the two key mechanisms of the European system for the protection of human rights. The Charter places emphasis on the protection of the more vulnerable members of society, such as elderly people, children, immigrants and disabled people”. “Social rights are a key element of the global system of collective security for the protection of human rights in Europe”, states the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, in the run-up to the celebration of the anniversary. “However, the Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the increasing inequalities within our society. The Social Charter of the Council of Europe helps the member states fight such trend by supporting the development of effective mechanisms for the protection of social rights, even in a time of crisis”. The Charter, which was opened to signature in Turin on 18th October 1961, is an international treaty of the Council of Europe. Its 60th anniversary will be celebrated on 18th October (from 10.30am to 12.45pm) within a high-level panel held at the Palais de l’Europe. This year is also the 25th anniversary of the opening of the revised version of the Charter for signature.