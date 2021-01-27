Slovakia: National Marriage Week (7-14 february) to focus on safety in marriage

(Bratislava) – One of the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic is the escalation of domestic violence, which is proved by various statistics. The organizers of the National Marriage Week (NMW) in Slovakia have decided to draw public attention to this problem and raise awareness among people by choosing “safety in marriage” as a topic for this year’s edition. The NMW will take place from February 7. It will be an opportunity for partners not only to express their mutual attention and affection more intensely through special deeds of love but also to seek advice from experts on how to strengthen their relationship and avoid threats from the inside. “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought plenty of insecurities and threats on various levels and safety has become a crucial issue for most of us”, explains Vladimír Sochor, a NMW organizer. The logo of this year´s campaign is a lifebuoy. “Marriage is like a cruise to our dream port. The waters are not always calm and the lifebuoy symbolizes hope in the situations when our boat starts sinking. A good marriage is a safe place thanks to which we can face the difficulties and problems in the outer world with strength and courage. And we need to work on that feeling of safety, especially now that we are practically locked inside the four walls of our homes”, the organizers add. More information at www.ntm.sk.