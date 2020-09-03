Germany: Mgr. Bätzing (Bishops’ chairman) meets Chancellor Merkel. Exchange of views on “social and political impacts of pandemic”

The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Mgr. Georg Bätzing, has met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today. The press office of the Bishops’ Conference (DBK) gave the news, specifying that it was the first official meeting that always takes place between the Chancellor and a new bishops’ president: Mgr. Bätzing was elected as president of the DBK last March, but the meeting was “long postponed due to the pandemic”. The exchange of views “focused on the social and political impacts of the pandemic”, a statement reads. Mgr. Bätzing detailed “the challenges in the ecclesial context and the positive experiences since the resumption of religious services”. The chancellor, for her part, “praised” the commitment of pastoral workers, especially in nursing homes and hospitals during the lockdown. “Germany wants and must show solidarity with Covid victims around the globe”, the president of the bishops explained, referring to the “Sunday of solidarity and prayer” that will be held in Germany next weekend to raise funds for the people most affected by the pandemic worldwide. Ms Merkel and Mgr. Bätzing also touched on the migration issue and the challenges associated with the German Presidency of the EU. Mgr. Bätzing expressly thanked the Federal Chancellor for her “humanitarian commitment to addressing the world’s problems”.