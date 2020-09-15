UK: 10th anniversary since Benedict XVI’s visit, online release of 23 speeches delivered by Pope, Queen Elizabeth and other religious leaders

(London) To mark the tenth anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s visit to the UK, the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales is releasing 23 key speeches given by the Holy Father, Queen Elizabeth II and other religious leader on some of the most popular podcast hosting platforms. The first speech – the welcome address given by Queen Elizabeth II at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, where Pope Benedict XVI began his visit – will be played tomorrow, Wednesday, 16 September, at 11.40. Then the Holy Father’s dialogue with Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Dr Khaled Assam, in charge of a school for interfaith dialogue founded by Prince Charles in London, will be played the next day, on 17 September, at 11.30. The words spoken by the Holy Father at Westminster Hall, at the heart of the British Parliament, in the presence of Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, John Major, Gordon Brown and the then Prime Minister David Cameron, will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Castos and SoundCloud at 17.30. Pope Benedict was loudly applauded by MPs at the time. Also on Thursday, 17 September, there will be the release of the texts and canticles of Evensong at Westminster Abbey, the mother church of Anglicanism, which was also attended by Archbishops Rowan Williams of Canterbury and John Sentamu of York. Other events include the Mass for the Beatification of John Henry Newman, and the release of unseen photos of the Papal Visit.

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/6HDjnM0DWLEJygoMpW56SR

Apple Podcasts (iTunes) https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/benedict-xvi-in-the-uk-the-speeches/id1531346681

Castos – Host: https://catholicchurch.castos.com/podcasts/12516/episodes

Feed (Castos): https://catholicchurch.castos.com/benedict-xvi-in-the-uk-the-speeches

Intro piece with short clips from the pieces:

https://soundcloud.com/catholicchurch/introducing-benedict-xvi-in-the-uk-the-speeches

Full SoundCloud playlist where the tracks will appear on a ‘real time plus ten years’ basis:

https://soundcloud.com/catholicchurch/sets/benedict-xvi-in-the-uk