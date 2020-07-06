Luxembourg: “The Summer of open churches”, an initiative to rediscover the Grand Duchy’s places of worship

This summer, the trend a bit all over Europe is to play the tourists at home due to the fears aroused by the unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why the archdiocese of Luxembourg launched “The Summer of open churches”, an initiative that calls the residents of the Grand Duchy to take advantage of this time to go and visit the country’s churches, “wearing face masks and keeping at the right distance”. “With their distinctive towers that can be seen from a distance, the churches make our cities and landscapes look nicer and are often open and provide moments of silence and contemplation”, the organisers of the initiative write. Every week, a church will be virtually presented on the website with videos, texts and photos, in preparation and as a support to the local visit. Then, the website provides information about the actual opening times of the churches and chapels that can be visited. The first one, this week, will be the 15th-century chapel dedicated to St Hubert, in Munshausen, explained in a short video and a short story by the historian Alex Langini. The initiative has been jointly devised by the Luxembourg School of Religion & Society, the news service of the archdiocese, and ErwuesseBildung.