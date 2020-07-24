Recovery Plan: EU Commission sets up a taskforce available to the countries to define a recovery plan

It has been decided that a “task force for recovery and resilience” will be set up within the General Secretariat of the European Commission, which will be responsible for assisting the countries in preparing their reform and recovery plans, which will be funded by the Recovery Plan agreed on by the European Council. The task force, under the authority of the president of the EU Commission, will operate under the guidance of Céline Gauer, deputy secretary general, appointed today by the college of commissioners as interim manager of the task force. It will be operative as from 16th August; it will also be responsible for “checking that the plans meet the regulatory requirements, achieve the goals of the green and digital transitions, monitoring the accomplishment of financial support and coordination with the European semester over this period”, a notice from the European Commission explains.