European Council: Michel, invitation to the summit of 17th and 18th July. “Hard work and political will for a deal. Now’s the time”

“On Friday, for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, we will be able to meet again here, in Brussels. The pandemic killed many people all across Europe and hit our economies and societies hard. It keeps having an impact on our lives. All our efforts must be focussed on building a sustainable recovery. To do this, this week’s meeting will be focussed on the Multiannual Financial Framework and the Recovery Plan”. This is written in the invitation letter sent by the president, Charles Michel, to the members of the European Council, in the run-up to the meeting of 17th and 18th July. The summit will be personally attended, not on conference call. “Since our last summit in June, we have been working hard with all of you, and we have duly noted down your concerns. It is on that basis that I have made a proposal to deal with the main problems and build bridges between different positions”, Michel writes. “Coming to an agreement will require hard work and political will from you all. Now’s the time. A deal is essential”. The president of the European Council points out: “We will have to find workable solutions and come to an agreement, to the greater benefit of our citizens”. The meeting will start tomorrow at 10 am with the traditional exchange of opinions with the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. Work sessions will follow.