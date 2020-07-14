EU-India: virtual summit tomorrow, to discuss response to COVID-19 and “Joint Agenda for Cooperation” until 2025

(Brussels) The EU-India summit scheduled for tomorrow, 15 July, will be held via video conference, too. The EU leaders – European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell – will connect remotely with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The main topic for discussion is certainly the fight against the pandemic, particularly “global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences, and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities” to COVID-19. According to a statement from Brussels, discussion will also focus on other “global and regional issues” (cooperation in security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity), with the summit being an “opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, stressing the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for people in the EU and India”. The summit will produce a series of joint documents including a new “Joint Agenda for Cooperation” that will shape the EU-India relations until 2025.