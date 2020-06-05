Coronavirus Covid-19: Bassi (Fafce), “the pandemic reminded everyone that the family is the rock of people’s lives”

“The current pandemic reminded everyone that the family is the rock of people’s lives”: Vincenzo Bassi, president of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (Fafce), expresses agreement with the joint message sent yesterday by the presidents of Europe’s two episcopal authorities (Ccee and Comece). “Let’s work together for a recovery that will not let anyone behind”. “Actually, in this crisis, many suffered. But those who were far from their family or had no family suffered the most”, pointed out Bassi, who, in the message of the presidents of Ccee and Comece, also supports the call to restore the usual State-Church relations, based on dialogue and on respect for fundamental rights; in addition, he also joins the bishops in thanking priests “for their generous service during this time, close to many families and to many people who experienced loneliness and exclusion”. Lastly, Bassi confirms the commitment of the Family Associations in Europe, “who serve the common good at a national and European level, in rebuilding hope for our communities”.