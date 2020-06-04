COVID-19 Coronavirus: CCEE-COMECE, “let’s work all together for a recovery that leaves no one behind”

The annual meeting of the presidencies of CCEE (Council of European Bishops’ Conferences) and of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union) was held yesterday (pictured, participants in the video conference) with a special focus on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the day-to-day life in the Church and European societies, as well as on the Catholic Church’s contribution to “a just recovery that leaves no-one behind”. At the centre of the debate – a statement issued today reads – was the situation of the Church in Europe, “together with future prospects in the critical context of the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-19 virus. The CCEE and COMECE Presidencies analysed the effects of the pandemic on our civil and ecclesial communities, and identified possibilities for cooperation for the future Church life in Europe”. “Renewing the Catholic Church’s closeness to all those struggling against the pandemic – the victims, their families and all health workers, volunteers and the faithful who have been and are in the front line, caring for those affected and bringing them relief -, the prelates expressed” concern “about the economic crisis and the consequent loss of a large number of jobs” and the hope that, in Europe, “we will all work together for a recovery that leaves no one behind”.