Poland: presidential election on June 28th, it had been postponed because of the pandemic. Duda is in the lead

The presidential election will take place in Poland on June 28th by universal suffrage. Because of Covid-19, the previous date of May 10th had to be postponed. A potential ballot between the two nominees who get the higher number of votes, but still less than 50%, will take place on July 12th. The tenure of the current president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, running for re-election, will end on August 6th and, according to all constitutional procedures, on that date his successor should be enthroned by the Head of State. According to the latest polls, Duda is currently supported by almost one half of the interviewees. 25% of them opt instead for the current mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, after the resignation of Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, the new nominee for the liberal democrat coalition that opposes to the conservative right of Jaroslaw Kaczynski and his absolute majority party, Law and Justice (PiS). The nominee that seems to be leading the list among the others seems to be a well-known freelance Catholic journalist, Szymon Holownia, while Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the nominee for the Polish People’s Party (Psl), traditionally on the farmers’ side, falls below 10 per cent of the votes. Because of the pandemic, the election will take place both traditionally and by mail.