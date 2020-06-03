Germany: Federation of German Catholic Youth organises first virtual Federal Assembly. 108 delegates representing 660,000 members

The Federation of German Catholic Youth (BDKJ) is planning its next General Assembly which will take place remotely for the first time in its 73 years’ history: three offices of the Federal Council are to be elected. The Assembly will be attended by 108 delegates representing 660,000 members of the 17 Diocesan and Catholic organisations that are part of the BDKJ, as well as by guests from cooperation partners and the Church and from the political and media worlds. Due to the health care rules that are still in place to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assembly cannot take place in the usual form. The BDKJ Federal Executive Council, therefore, invites the members of the highest decision-making body to the virtual General Assembly that will take place from 24 to 26 July 2020. The BDKJ is considering the criteria and platforms for holding the General Assembly, including the upcoming elections. In addition to the appointment of a new BDKJ federal president to replace the resigned Andonie Thomas (pictured), the next Assembly has to elect a full-time officer and a member of the Federal Executive Council. Last May, Andonie resigned at the end of a three-year term, despite the fact that the annual General Assembly scheduled for May in Altenberg had been cancelled because of the pandemic. Andonie was elected in 2017. Highlights of his presidency include attendance at the Synod on Youth, with a speech that was highly appreciated by the Synod Fathers, and the success of the “Youth Action 72 Hours” national campaign, with the involvement of over 160,000 young people of all ages who carried out social and humanitarian projects.