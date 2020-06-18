Benedict XVI: Pope Emeritus in Germany. Mgr. Bätzing welcomes him on behalf of German Bishops’ Conference

“It is with great joy and respect that I welcome Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to Germany”. The president of the German Bishops, Georg Bätzing, wrote this in a statement released to mark Joseph Ratzinger’s arrival in Germany today. “We are pleased that he, who has been a member of our Bishops’ Conference for several years, has returned to his homeland, although the occasion is a sad one”. Indeed, the reason behind the trip is Benedict XVI’s desire to be close to his brother Georg, whose health has deteriorated”, Bätzing explained in his statement. “From the bottom of my heart, I wish Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI a good stay in Germany and the necessary rest to look after his brother privately”. And he concluded: “My prayers will accompany the Pope’s stay and the journey of his brother Georg”.