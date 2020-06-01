International Children’s Day: Council of Europe defending children’s rights in the digital environment

To mark today’s International Children’s Day, the Council of Europe has published a tool on children’s rights in the digital environment aimed at the youngest ones. The leaflet presents “the key rights that children have in the digital environment and can claim from governments, schools, business and other stakeholders, and points to possible action that notably adults must take to ensure that children stay safe while using digital technology”. The contents and layout of this instrument, now downloadable in English, were made in cooperation with a group of children. The Council also announced the release of further products relating to children’s rights and protections in the upcoming months, including a “digital parenting guide” and a handbook for policymakers on the rights of the child in the digital environment.