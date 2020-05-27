COVID-19 Coronavirus: Poland eases lockdown for masses, shops and gatherings. Football restarts

Next Sunday, 31 May, Poland will lift restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend liturgical celebrations, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced today. The prime minister, however, said the faithful would be required to maintain social distancing of 2 metres or wear a mask when that is not possible. Also, it will be compulsory to wear a mask in restaurants, cinemas and shops as well as on public transport. Shops, however, will be free to let customers in without restrictions, regardless of the space requirements applied so far. The Polish authorities have also decided to allow gatherings of up to 150 people. As for the latter, the prime minister stressed the need for people to maintain social distancing and insisted that regional authorities retain their power to impose tougher restrictions at the local level should a new outbreak of the virus occur. Next week, only discos and nightclubs will remain closed in Poland. On 29 May, football matches will restart, too. They will follow the regular schedule but will be played without fans.