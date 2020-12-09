EU Commission: programme to fight terrorism and extremism. Inclusion and education. The issue of foreign fighters

“To counter the spread of extremist ideologies online, it is important that the European Parliament and the Council adopt the rules on removing terrorist content online as a matter of urgency”. This is one of the key points in the EU Commission’s Agenda to combat terrorism and violent extremism, presented in Brussels today. “Promoting inclusion and providing opportunities through education, culture, youth and sports can contribute to making societies more cohesive and preventing radicalisation”, a statement from the Commission reads. “The Action Plan on integration and inclusion will help build community resilience”. The Agenda also aims at “strengthening preventive action in prisons, paying specific attention to the rehabilitation and reintegration of radical inmates, including after their release”. “Recognising the specific challenges raised by foreign terrorist fighters and their family members, the Commission will support training and knowledge sharing to help Member States manage their return”. The pillars of the Agenda include police cooperation and information exchange between judicial systems, and “stepped-up engagement with international organisations”. The Commission will appoint a Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, in charge of coordinating EU policy and funding in the area. Europol’s mandate will also be strengthened.