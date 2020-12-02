Approfondimenti
Fratelli tutti
Coronavirus Covid-19
#Bari2020
Papa in Thailandia e Giappone
Sinodo Amazzonia
Tutti
DOCUMENT Contenuto disponibile in Italiano

EU Commission: COVID recommendations. Extend school holidays. Mass, use of masks “recommended”, avoid choirs

“In order to reduce transmission risks in the period following the festive season”, the Commission suggests “extending school holidays or introducing a period of online learning”. This is one of the recommendations contained in the document presented in Brussels today. The goal is to create a sort of “buffer period” and avoid infections being “brought into schools”. In case of religious ceremonies, the Commission also suggests “avoiding large services” or “using online, TV or radio broadcasts”, allocating “specific spots for close families” (“household bubbles”) to sit together; another suggestion is to ban “communal singing”. Finally, “the use of masks is particularly relevant during these types of gatherings”.

© Riproduzione Riservata

Quotidiano

Quotidiano - Italiano

Informativa sulla Privacy