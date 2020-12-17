Migrants Day: EU, “Migration has always been a part of our European identity”

“Every year, about 2 million people settle in the European Union, and about 1 million emigrate from the EU to settle elsewhere. Migration has always been a part of our European identity – and it will always be”. On the occasion of the International Migrants Day, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and the European Commission made the following joint statement: “Throughout centuries”, migration “has influenced our societies, enriched our cultures, contributed to our economic development and shaped many of our lives. It can be a source of prosperity, innovation, and sustainable development – when it is well managed. This includes protecting people’s rights, establishing clear and fair rules on asylum and migration, minimising forced displacement, fostering integration, and addressing the needs of host communities”. To mark the International Migrants Day, the EU thus reiterates “its strong commitment to protect the dignity and human rights of all migrants. Migrants bring value for our economies and societies, and we strive to ensure that migration takes place in a safe, legal and well-managed way”.