Germany: a message from mgr. Batzing (president of the German Catholic Bishops’ Conference) to the Evangelical Synod. “The Churches give support, comfort and hope”

“The crisis sparked off by the coronavirus brings a high level of uncertainty, doubt and fear. It’s a good thing for us to be together as Churches in Germany in this circumstance and to give support, comfort and hope”: these are the words of mgr. Georg Bätzing, president of the German Catholic Bishops’ Conference (Dbk), who yesterday sent a video message to greet the participants in the seventh meeting – streamed live – of the 12th Synod of the German Evangelical Church (EkD). Mgr. Bätzing pointed out that “God is with us, even in a time of crisis. We are on good, reliable ground. This certainty does not dispel all concerns and fears. But it sets you free to face them and to dare venture further and further”. Bätzing praised the ecumenical efforts made in the last few years: “I like to recall the celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the Reformation that we organised together in so many plans and initiatives. Through the big efforts of a multitude of Christians in our country, leaders of both sides and, last but not least, the deep personal commitment of the president of your Council, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, and my predecessor as president of Dbk, card. Reinhard Marx, together we celebrated a feast of Christ that received a lot of positive feedback inside and outside of the ecclesiastic circles”. The transmission of the Christian faith raises challenges for the churches in Germany: “Communion in faith, which is ecumenically visible in so many ways, pursues a unity that can also be experienced as communion with the Eucharist and with the Lord’s Supper”.