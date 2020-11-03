Bosnia Herzegovina: bishops on their plenary meeting in Sarajevo. Items on the agenda include the pastoral service in a time of Covid and the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Agreement

The members of the Episcopal Conference of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be meeting for their usual plenary session in Sarajevo on 4th and 5th November. This time, because of the Coronavirus-related restrictions, the bishops that come from the Episcopal Conferences of Croatia, Austria and Saints Cyril and Methodius will be missing. The first part of the meeting will be attended by mgr. Henryk Hoser, Apostolic Visitor for the parish of Medjugorje. Items on the agenda will include three key issues: the pastoral service in the context of the pandemic, the new pastoral year, due to start at the end of November 2020, and then the 25th anniversary of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as Dayton Agreement. The bishops will be meeting the devotees when they officiate Mass in the cathedral of Sarajevo tonight at 06.00 pm. The celebration will be officiated by cardinal Puljić, while the homily will be held by mgr. Franjo Komarica, bishop of Banja Luka. Tomorrow morning, November 4th, before starting the meeting, the bishops will celebrate Mass in the Theological Seminary, then they will meet the students and teachers.