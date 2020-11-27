EU-Churches: online meeting. Card. Hollerich (COMECE), “translate absolute respect for human dignity into policies”. Obligation to save lives at sea

L'intervento del card. Hollerich durante l'incontro Ue-Chiese (foto SIR/Comece)

One of the EU’s pillars is “absolute respect for the dignity of every person. This must be translated into policies”. Card. Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg and President of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union), participated in today’s video conference between the EU and religious communities, as provided for in Article 17 of the EU Treaty.

Card. Hollerich also recalled “the commitment to the pursuit of the common good”, to which the Union is called, both in Europe and in the rest of the world. In this regard, he highlighted the close connection between Europe and Africa, before reaffirming “the obligation to save human lives at sea”, otherwise “Europe will lose its soul in the Mediterranean”.