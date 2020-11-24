Schools: meeting of European trade unions (Etuce). “Campaigning to enhance the teaching profession”

The trade unions that protect 11 million teachers in Europe (and are members of Etuce, the European Trade Union Committee for Education) will “meet” on 1st and 2nd December for their conference, which takes place every four years. The Covid-19 crisis has had huge repercussions on educational systems as well, “putting the limelight back on challenges that existed a long time ago”, the organisers explain: the conference will provide an opportunity “to discuss and adopt strategies to face the current and future challenges of the teaching profession”. Cross-cutting issues will be addressed, such as social change in connection with sustainable development, active democratic citizenship, equality and inclusion. One of the guest speakers at the opening session of the conference will be the European Commissioner for Education, Mariya Gabriel. Part of the conference will address statutory issues, such as the election of the presidency of Etuce for the next 4 years, the outline of the work-plan, and the final statements for 2021-2024. The general theme of the conference is “Campaigning to enhance the teaching profession for solidarity, democracy, equality and sustainability”.