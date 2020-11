Charles Michel (Photo SIR/European Council)

Pope Francis and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, had a phone call this morning. The news was announced by President Michel himself in a tweet. “We discussed how to tackle COVID-19 from a multilateral perspective – addressing the needs of the most vulnerable”, Michel explained. The phone call also touched on the “fight against religious hatred and radicalisation” and on how to promote “interfaith and inter-cultural dialogue”.