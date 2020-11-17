Economy: Von der Leyen (Commission), “an additional 6.5 billion to Italy to support wage guarantee fund and save jobs”

Ursula von der Leyen (foto SIR/European Commission)

“I am pleased to announce that Italy is to receive an additional €6.5 billion today in the form of loans under SURE”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet. “SURE – she went on to explain – finances national short-time work schemes during the pandemic and will help protect jobs. Other funding will become available soon. Europe is with you”. SURE (temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) is the European instrument that was launched last spring to respond to the COVID crisis. It is “designed to help protect jobs and those workers affected by the pandemic”; for this year, it has a budget of €100 billion.