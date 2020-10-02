Russia: Moscow, new Auxiliary Bishop Mgr. Dubinin to be ordained on Sunday 4 October

(Photo Iuly Juravskoj)

On Sunday, 4 October, Fr. Nikolai Dubinin of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual will be ordained a bishop in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow. The ordination ceremony will be presided over by Archbishop Paolo Pezzi and concelebrated by Bishops Joseph Wert of Novosibirsk and Kirill Klimowicz of Irkutsk. Fr. Dubinin was born on 27 May 1973 at Novoshakhtinsk, in the Rostov region, joined the Franciscan Order in 1994 and completed his formation in Poland. He gave his solemn vows in Moscow in 1998, where he was ordained a priest by Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz in 2000. He subsequently completed his studies in pastoral liturgy in Padua and went on to held several offices for both the Order and the Diocese. Appointed a bishop on 30 July 2020, he will now assist Archbishop Pezzi “in the pastoral work of the northern and north-western regions of the Archdiocese”, an official statement explains. It is the first time since the restoration of Catholic Church structures in Russia in 1991 that an auxiliary bishop is appointed in Moscow. The new bishop has chosen the words “Let us hasten to do good” as his motto.